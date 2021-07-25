Teen girl abducted, raped, sold, rescued from Bhind

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have now rescued a 16-year-old Delhi girl from Madhya Pradesh, who has said that she was duped by a man she met through a dating application, who had then abducted her, raped her and sold her to his tenant for Rs 50,000.



On May 29, when the girl told her parents that she was stepping out to meet a friend, they did not think much of it. When she did not return, they went to the police and the probe started.

After following the trail of several phone numbers, the police found an MP-based number to be in Delhi the day the victim went missing. They traced the phone to one Rajeev Garg in Bhind, who led the police to the victim - kept in a house behind the Bhind bus stand, said DCP (Crime Branch) Monika Bhardwaj.

A team led by ACP (AHTU) SK Gulia and Inspector Amleshwar Rai rescued the girl, who said she came in touch with the accused through an app called Welike. The man posed as a girl to make contact first. When the victim found out he was an impostor, she blocked him.

Later, she was emotionally exploited and asked by Garg to meet him. The man Garg "sold" the victim to remains at large.