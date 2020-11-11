Techie's murder: Gurugram Police offers Rs 5 lakh-reward for leads

Gurugram: A week after the brutal murder of 26-year-old Pooja Sharma - an IT professional - in Gurugram, police here are yet to get any significant leads. They have now announced a Rs 5-lakh reward to anyone who provides information about the murder.



There are a large number of construction workers who are working around the area where Pooja was murdered. The Gurugram Police is hoping that with the announcement of such a big reward someone would come forward and provide vital information about the incident.

The announcement also comes at a time where several existing flaws has resulted in Gurugram Police and the District Administration receiving flak from the citizens of the city but also residents of other parts of the country.

Sharma was working at Wipro and shot dead reportedly by carjackers at the Golf Course Extension Road which is one of the prime areas in the city. So far, the Gurugram Police have spoken to over 200 people around the area and searched over 36 CCTV cameras yet they have not been able to find anything substantial that can lead them to the criminals.

"The investigation is underway and we are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the murderers of Pooja are put behind the bars. We have now announced a reward money also for the people to come forward and provide us information about the incident," said a senior official of Gurugram Police.