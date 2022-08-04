Techie found dead in Noida hotel, kin alleges foul play

noida: A 26-year-old girl working at a leading MNC was found hanging inside a hotel room under phase-III police station area of Noida, police officials said on Wednesday. The family members of deceased have alleged that the girl was raped and hanged.

As per police, the deceased was a resident of Ghaziabad and worked as an IT professional at a leading MNC in Noida.

Ankita Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida said that on Tuesday evening, hotel staff conveyed the information to police.

"Following the information received, a team immediately rushed to the spot and the woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the hotel room. The family members of the woman were informed and the body was sent to the hospital," Sharma said.

Police said that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. "The woman checked in at the hotel on Monday night around 9 pm on Monday and on Tuesday around 12 pm during the checkout time, the hotel staff tried contacting her.

"When there was no response and after observing no activity in the room for a long time, the hotel staff tried to check on her. Later, they broke open the door and found the woman's body hanging from the ceiling fan in the room and thatis when they informed the police," Sharma added.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased stated that they suspect foul play behind this act.

"My daughter was raped, and in order to make it look like a suicide, she was hanged from the ceiling fan. We suspect a constable with UP police and three others to be behind this act," he said.

Police is probing all the angles in the case and have assured the family that they will take action if any sort of foul play comes to light. "We are waiting for the post mortem reports following which further action would be taken," the officer said.