'Teachers have helped Delhi govt schools flourish in past 7 yrs'

New Delhi: Ahead of Teacher's Day, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacted with principals of the Delhi government schools who are the flag bearers of the education revolution in the Capital.



Governments only provide resources, and by using the resources, the teachers prepare the foundation of a bright future for the children, the Minister said.

"It is because of their efforts that today the Delhi Education Model is touching new heights every day and is being discussed all over the world," he said. The Deputy CM interacted with the school heads over 'Sunday Breakfast' to discuss the future plans for the government schools, education and children.

"As an Education Minister of the Kejriwal government, I am proud that our school heads are constantly innovating, thinking afresh, adopting innovations for the betterment of schools, teachers and children," he said.

He motivated principals to innovate for developing a better school environment, sharing them with other schools, and establishing better relations between the school and the community. He also thanked the teachers for influencing the lives of lakhs of children through their work.

"Today not only Delhi but the entire country is proud of the wonderful work of our school principals because they are the main link between the government and the schools, who ensure the implementation of all education policies at the ground level and ensure that each child is positively impacted by it," Sisodia said.

The Education Minister further said that whatever changes the world is witnessing in Delhi government schools have been made possible because of the efforts of the school principals.

"By promoting the innovative ideas of all their fellow teachers, encouraging the teachers and children to do better, establishing a better relationship between the teacher-students community, and creating a conducive learning environment in the school, our school leaders have helped Delhi government schools flourish in the past 7 years. Now, the teachers and principals of Delhi government schools will work towards making India no.1 in the country," he added.

The Minister said that the teachers have contributed incredibly in nation-building. He added that today whatever revolutionary changes are being witnessed in the education system it is the result of the collective efforts of Team Education of Delhi. "We saw the vision of imparting quality education to all our children and our teachers worked hard to make it a reality," he said.