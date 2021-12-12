Teacher's conduct as HoD needs to be blemish-free, says Delhi HC

New Delhi: The conduct of a teacher as a Head of the Department, who is required to be involved in various activities including interacting with students, needs to be "blemish-free", the Delhi High Court has observed while dismissing a DU professor's plea aggrieved over non-appointment as the HoD following a sexual harassment complaint.



The high court said Ordinance XXIII of the Delhi University makes it very clear that it gives discretion to the vice-chancellor to appoint a Head of the Department (HoD).

Justice V Kameswar Rao said HoD is a temporary appointment for a fixed period without any extra remuneration and after the period is complete, he or she comes back to his or her original designation.

"In that sense, it is not a permanent position like a promotion, the denial of which causes great prejudice. No such prejudice is caused on being denied the post of HoD, for good and valid reasons," the court said.

It further said, "The conduct of a professor or teacher as an HoD, who is required to involve himself in various activities of the department, which includes interacting with the students and the teachers, need to be blemish-free."

The court's order came while dismissing a plea by a professor challenging the appointment of another professor as the HoD of Chemistry Department on the ground that the petition was the senior-most professor in the university and was entitled as an HoD.