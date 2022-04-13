Teacher denied promotion by pvt school, HC issues notice

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has now issued a notice in a petition by a teacher in the city, who has alleged that she was denied a promotion by a private school because she had reported a sexual harassment complaint against its erstwhile Principal in 2018.



Alleging that the school has a strong bias operating against her and that the denial of promotion to the post of Vice-Principal was motivated by a personal agenda, the school teacher made submissions before a bench of Justice Manoj Kumar.

The teacher, in her writ petition, noted that she was earlier also denied a promotion from TGT (Geography) to PGT (Geography) despite having a record of 26 years of teaching experience with nothing but a "good" noting on her Annual Confidential Reports, adding that this too was allegedly because she had reported the sexual harassment complaint.

Significantly, the sexual harassment complaint is presently sub-judice and is undergoing final arguments in the courts, legal news website LawBeat reported on Tuesday.

In the petition before the high court, the teacher also said that while being denied the promotion to the post of Vice-Principal the Direct Promotion Committee had not communicated any reason for it nor had it mentioned any adverse remarks on her record.

The court has now posted the matter for next hearing on July 16.