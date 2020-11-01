'TB patient not raped in ICU of Fortis Hospital'

gurugram: The Gurugram Police officially stated that based on their investigations and evidences gathered, there was no concrete proof that sexual assault of 21-year-old Tuberculosis patient had taken place in the ICU of Fortis Hospital where the patient is receiving treatment.



The girl was suffering from pulmonary tuberculosis and severe respiratory symptoms and was admitted at the Fortis Hospital where she was on ventilator support.

During investigation, the Gurugram Police interrogated the hospital staff and viewed the CCTV footages, following which they found no proof of sexual assault having taken place.

The Fortis Hospital also released an official statement. "Post today's development, we understand that the police has issued an update on this case. We will continue to support the authorities to conclude the investigation," was the official response from the management of the hospital.