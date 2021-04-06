Tax consultant arrested for killing friend over Rs 1L loan

New Delhi: A 49-year-old tax consultant has now been arrested for allegedly killing his friend in the Anand Vihar area of the Shahdara district, the Delhi Police said on Monday. They added that accused had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from his friend and was constantly being asked to repay the debt.



Police said that the accused, one Rajneesh Kumar Jain, had killed his friend Deepak while he was sleeping after a heated argument and then dumped the body on the street with the help of another

friend.

According to officials, on January 23, a PCR call regarding an unknown body lying on the road in front of the MTNL building was received, following which Deepak's elder brother was able to identify the victim on February 4.

The cause of death in this case was asphyxia as a result of ligature strangulation, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that from the statements of witnesses and technical surveillance of mobile phones of the suspects, Rajneesh was identified. He works as a tax consultant and was later arrested, the DCP said.

DCP Sathiyasundaram added that Rajneesh had taken Rs 1 lakh from Deepak as a loan but he was not able to give it back to him. Deepak was in his flat in Arjun Nagar and on the intervening night of January 22-23, a heated argument broke out between Deepak and Rajneesh at the Arjun Nagar flat when Deepak asked him to return the money.

"After a while when Deepak was in deep sleep, Rajneesh murdered Deepak in the flat by strangulating him and then called his friend, one Shamsher Singh (51) to help with the body," police said.

"He, in his car with the help of Singh, transported and threw the body of the deceased at Manglam Road on the same night and his bag, kit of electrical instruments and clothes were also thrown near Yamuna river, Wazirabad," Delhi police said.

On the instance of accused Rajneesh, co-accused Singh was also arrested from his house from East Arjun Nagar. Both accused persons have no previous involvement.