'Task force to be formed to monitor health of trees'
New Delhi: In The New Delhi Municipal Corporation will form a task force to monitor health of trees in Lutyens' Delhi and also ensure that roads are timely cleared whenever they get uprooted following a storm or rain, its vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said on Thursday.
The civic body will also geo-tag 1.08 lakh trees in Lutyens' Delhi and a proposal in this connection has also been passed in the NDMC's Council meeting on Wednesday, he said.
Upadhyay said the decision to form a task force was taken after the storm in May in which a number of trees were uprooted in the NDMC area, and it had taken considerable time to clear the debris from roads due to multiplicity of departments.
He said due to the multiplicity of department, the work gets delayed. A storm in May had had uprooted hundreds of trees and also led to felling of thousands of branches in the New Delhi area.
"The task force will have members from concerned departments such as horticulture, engineering, sanitation among others. It will ensure that in case trees are uprooted, their debris should be cleared on priority. "The task force will regularly inspect trees in NDMC area and check their health, soil and the pruning status," he said.
