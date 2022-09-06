Tamil Nadu govt rolls out Delhi model school plan

New Delhi/chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched the Rs 1,000 per month assistance scheme for girl students pursuing collegiate education and the Schools of Excellence and Model Schools Scheme, based on Delhi schools.



Launching the school scheme here in the presence of his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said States should learn from one another on good practices transcending party politics and called for Centre-States cooperation to give fillip to school education in government sector. While Kejriwal lauded Stalin for emulating the Delhi school model within 6 months, and for launching other initiatives in education sector, the latter praised the Delhi Chief Minister as a "fighter."

Further, the TN Chief Minister said Kejriwal quit the Indian Revenue Service and entered public life to serve the people. "With his hard work, he has become the Chief Minister of Delhi. Recently, he has made his party win in Punjab also. He is always very active. He is closely watched by everyone in the country."

Stalin launched the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammayar memorial 'Puthumai Penn' (modern woman) Scheme, under which a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 would be provided to girl students pursuing higher education, who studied in government schools from classes 6-12. In the first phase, the beneficiaries are about 67,000 college students.

Stalin said access to education to all sections of people, regions and gender is the cornerstone of Dravidian ideology, that originated over a century ago. The CM said the government does not consider providing Rs 1,000 assistance to beneficiaries as "free," or as a concession. The government viewed the assistance initiative as its duty, an aspect of social justice and the Dravidian model DMK regime has that duty and that is the reason behind the scheme. Stalin advised student-beneficiaries to utilise the assistance for education-related pursuits. Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammayar was described by Stalin as the lioness of the Dravidian movement who championed the cause of women's rights.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister distributed bank debit cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the financial assistance scheme. The cash assistance was transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

In his address, Kejriwal said that if State and Central governments came together, within 5 years, all government schools in the country could provide best education to students. The Delhi CM inaugurated the Schools of Excellence and Model Schools scheme in an event held at the State-run Bharathi Women's College here. The Delhi CM said that though everyone wanted the country to become developed, he wondered if it was possible if 66 per cent children get "rotten education" in State-run schools.

As many as 26 Schools of Excellence and 15 Model Schools are covered under the TN government scheme, apparently in the initial phase. 'Thagaisal Palligal' and 'Mathiri Palligal' are the official Tamil names for the SoE and Model Schools.