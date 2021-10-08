'Talks on with Sikh leaders over Golden Temple replica installation at Bharat Darshan Park'

New Delhi: The "Bharat Darshan Park'' in Delhi which will showcase replicas of iconic monuments is expected to be opened by October end, and talks are on with senior Sikh leaders to ensure that the replica of the Golden Temple is also installed after reaching an agreement, SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said on Thursday.



A controversy had erupted in June over the construction of the planned replica of the revered Sikh shrine in the park built at Punjabi Bagh in south Delhi, following which it was removed. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa in late June had claimed that the replica of the temple being built at the park had been "dismantled" as it was against "Sikh decorum".

He had also tweeted about it and shared pictures of the site.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan, however, said, the replica was just "removed" from its planned spot at the park, and efforts are on to instal it after due consensus.

"The construction of the park is in its last stage and it is expected to be dedicated to citizens by the end of October. The theme of the park is ''Unity and Diversity'' and these artworks show utmost respect to our monuments and cultural heritage," he said, adding, the expenditure on this project is about Rs 16 crore.

Spread over eight acres, replicas of about 20 monuments, including Qutab Minar, Taj Mahal, Charminar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda ruins, Mysore Palace, Meenakshi Temple, Hampi, Victoria Memorial Hall, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Hawa Mahal are to be installed at the park.

"As far as the replica of the Golden Temple is concerned, talks are still on with senior Sikh leaders. We are seeking to build a consensus so that the replica, on which a lot of work has been done and resources spent, can be installed at the park," Suryan said.

Mayor Suryan, SDMC Leader of House Indrajeet Sehrawat, along with Deputy Commissioner West Zone of the corporation, Rahul Singh had recently inspected the under-construction ''Bharat Darshan Park''.

Suryan had asked officials to complete the remaining works as early as possible.

These replicas have been built with scrap and waste materials like dumped old vehicles, fans, iron rods, nuts and bolts, lying unused or abandoned at SDMC stores, officials said.

Work on building replicas of ''Char Dham'' shrines is underway, they said, adding that there will also be a 1.5-km track for walking, specified kids zone, stalls to organise cultural programmes, a food court, besides audio tour and photography facility.