'Taking voice sample of accused does not make him witness against himself'

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Friday allowed an application moved on behalf of the prosecution seeking permission to take voice sample of Meeran Haider, accused in connection with the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.



Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat noted that the aspect of taking voice sample of an accused is an aspect of investigation which does not make the accused witness against himself, as per lehal news website Live Law.

However, in order to protect the rights of the accused and considering the issues raised on his behalf, the Court issued the following directions: The Investigating Officer shall coordinate with CFSL and fix a time and date for obtaining voice samples of the accused Meeran Haider and inform the Court about the same so that production warrants of the said accused can be issued for CFSL, CBI, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi for the said purpose.

Second, the concerned Jail Superintendent shall ensure production of the accused on the time and date informed by the I.O as well as in accordance with the production warrants issued by this Court for the purposes of obtaining voice samples of the accused at CFSL.

Third, the Jail Superintendent as also the Director, CFSL, CBI shall ensure due compliance of Covid-protocol while ensuring the completion of process of voice sample. Fourth, The Director CFSL shall get prepared a proposed transcript of the text to be read by the accused under his supervision or through a voice sample expert available at the CFSL or as he deems fit on the basis of the material supplied by the I.O of the present case, for the purposes of investigation and obtaining voice samples keeping in view the guidelines laid down by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in the case of Sudhir Chaudhary (supra).

Fifth, the Director CFSL /IO shall file a copy of proposed transcript once it is prepared by the Director CFSL, CBI, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi or under his supervision, in terms of the above directions, in a sealed envelope before this Court.

Sixth, Alok Saxena, Ld. Counsel for the accused shall be duly inti­ mated in advance about the date and time of production of accused at CFSL for the purposes of obtaining voice samples of the accused.