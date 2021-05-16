Take strict action against black marketing: CP

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava directed Deputy Commissioners of Police to connect with the families of deceased police personnel and help them in all possible ways. The top cop also asked senior officers to take strict action against black marketing.



"Designated officers should be appointed by districts and units DCPs to connect with families of deceased police personnel to provide all possible help to their children and family members such as death benefits payments, school admissions and employment to kin wherever possible", Delhi Police Commissioner said.

DCPs were directed to make a list of personnel who have not joined duty after getting infected and make sure if they need any further medical or psychiatric help, to come out of trauma. "It was reiterated that every person should strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour and encourage the public also," the top cop said.

Meanwhile, the top cop discussed the law and order situation and apprised that a High Powered Committee has been working on the decongestion of jails, so the district heads have to personally supervise the released criminals that fall under excluded categories.

He also took stock of cases of hoarding, black-marketing, over-charging and cyber frauds during the second wave of Covid, terming those involved in it as enemies of society.

It was directed that local police and traffic formations on pickets should remain vigilant to ensure that unwanted elements do not move freely. "Check the movement passes closely for genuineness," he directed the district DCPs.

"At time of lockdown we must also pay attention to crimes and unscrupulous activities in densely populated areas," CP Delhi said.

The district heads were also directed to check the transport and sale of illicit liquor, as bootleggers may try unusual ways during these lockdown weeks.

Shrivastava took stock of vaccination status and directed the concerned to encourage the remaining personnel to go for jab unless advised otherwise on medical grounds. It was also emphasised that recovered personnel be encouraged for plasma donation through the Jeevan Raksha initiative.