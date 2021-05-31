'Take steps to refund fees of students who lost their guardians'

New Delhi: The Delhi University Students' Union on Sunday said that the varsity



should take steps of refunding fees of students who have lost their parents or guardians to Covid.

It also said that final-year students who would not be able to give open book exams (OBE) due to the Covid situation, should be given another chance and the test should be held in two phases, according to a statement.

The union made the demands during a meeting with college student bodies to discuss issues arising in the academic year due to the Covid pandemic.

In the joint statement, Delhi University Students' Union president Akshit Dahiya, vice-president Pradeep Tanwar and joint secretary Shivangi Kharwal said, "We are trying to reach out to every student of Delhi University and will make sure concern of every single student are taken into consideration."