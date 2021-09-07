Take expeditious steps for infra for hybrid hearings in trial courts: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday made it clear to the Delhi government that if the proposal to set up infrastructure for hybrid hearings in trial courts and quasi-judicial bodies is turned down on ground of expenditure then it will examine expenses incurred by it on subsidies and public advertisements since April 2020.

While directing the Delhi government to take expeditious steps to provide proper infrastructure for the purpose, the high court said it was mindful that the authorities incur huge money on subsidies and advertisements.

It said pandemic was not yet over and there was a need to adopt technology as access to justice cannot be denied to citizens and expenditure incurred on the project should be considered as essential.

We don't want it to shuttle like a shuttle cock. We need the system. Courts are not being able to cope with it. Don't consider it as a wasteful exercise. The pandemic is not

yet over, you prioritise the expenditure. This is not wasteful or entertainment expenditure. It is not for luxury, it is absolutely essential. We have to adopt this technology, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said.

The high court was hearing two pleas by lawyers Anil Kumar Hajelay and Manashwy Jha seeking various prayers including to conduct hybrid hearings in district courts on physical hearing days in view of the COVID-19 threat.

The high court had earlier asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit on the steps taken by it to provide infrastructure to subordinate courts for hybrid hearings.