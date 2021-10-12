Take cookie as it crumbles: HC to DU aspirant who pled cutoffs favoured one board

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday dismissed a petition which alleged a disproportionate number of admissions of students from Kerala state board in Delhi University, saying fixing of cut-offs was a matter of the university's admission policy.



Justice Prateek Jalan said that matters of academic policy were best left to the university and the court would be slow in interfering with the same.

The court was hearing a petition by a DU-aspirant seeking a scaling mechanism for marks scored by students from different boards in order to provide a level playing field.

The petitioner argued that in spite of securing over 98 per cent in class 12, she was unable to score admission in her preferred course and college.

"Take the cookie as it crumbles. We have to accept that. There is no reason to feel disheartened... You will get admission. There are great colleges and universities all over India," the judge told the petitioner Gunisha Aggarwal who was present during the hearing conducted through video conferencing.

"To me, it is entirely a matter of policy. How do we say what should be fixed as a cut-off? How do we say so-and-so board marks have been higher and so-and-so have been lower?... I don't think a court can get into this based on this kind is reverse engineering," the judge said.

We are of the view that the grievance of the petitioner is incapable of adjudication and is best left to the policy decision of the university, the court added.

Lawyers Vipul Ganda and Annirudh Sharma, representing the petitioner, claimed that 49 per cent of students who got admission in the first cut-off list belonged to the Kerala state board as opposed to 13.6 per cent and 14.80 per cent from CBSE and ISC, respectively.

Delhi university counsel M Rupal stated that that the university cannot assess which board has been liberal as part of its admission process.

If more students (of a certain board) score more marks, being a central university, we can't deprive them, he added.