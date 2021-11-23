'Take action against cops who summoned man without reason'

New Delhi: A Delhi court has now ordered appropriate action against two police officers who had allegedly been asking a man to visit the Seelampur police station, without giving any reason or without an FIR being registered against him.



Special Judge Sunil Chaudhary has now ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) concerned to take "appropriate action" against the two officers allegedly involved in the incident, holding that they had not complied with the directions of their superior officers.

The court noted that their conduct had "created fear in the mind of the

applicant".

The complainant had stated that on October 31, beat officer Vikas Kumar had visited his home and that the officer had asked his wife to send him to the police station. However, the complainant said that the officer had not even given any reasons for why he was being summoned.

The court, was, at the last hearing, informed that so far, neither had a case been registered against the

complainant.