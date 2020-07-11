Tahir Hussain's two employees key witnesses against him

New Delhi: Two key witnesses in a case of communal violence in north-east Delhi in which suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain was booked as one of the main accused, were employed under him and saw him talking to several persons in a "very secretive" manner before the start of the riots in February 24, a chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in a court here has said.

Girish Pal and Rahul Kasana said in their statements to the police that on February 24 they were present in the office of Hussain in Khajuri Khas area.

"In the afternoon, they saw several persons gathered at the ground floor of the house of Tahir Hussain and he was talking with them in a very secretive manner and accused Shah Alam, Irshad, Abid, Arshad Pradhan, Rashid and Shadab were also present there along with other unknown persons," the chargesheet said.

The duo, cited as key witnesses by the police, left after hearing noise of the mob outside and sensing the tension at the office, it said.

According to the chargesheet, another prosecution witness Rajbir Singh Yadav, who was supervising the food preparations for a marriage at a parking lot near Hussain's house stated in his statement that the mob destroyed the food prepared for the wedding of his friend's daughter and accused Riyakat Ali looted Rs 62,000 from him. Accused Shah Alam was also present with Ali along with several others and Hussain was among the mob indulged in riots, it said.