Tahir Hussain's brother among 2 granted bail; court says cops delayed DD entries

new delhi: The brother of suspended councillor Tahir Hussain, Shah Alam, was among two accused granted bail by a Delhi court here on Thursday in a case of burning down and vandalising a shop during the north-east Delhi riots earlier this year. However, he will continue to remain in custody due to his involvement in 10 other cases of rioting.



Disposing of the bail applications of Alam and Mohd. Abid, Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Yadav in his order said Constables Pawan and Vikram, despite being eyewitnesses to the incident that occurred on February 25, did not make any Daily Diary (DD) entries of PCR calls on that day itself and instead filed a case on March 4, adding that even the other witnesses who claim to know the accused did not file any complaint on the day of the incident itself.

In the case, under which Tahir Hussain and nine other accused have been booked under various charges involving arson, looting and vandalism, four have now been granted bail.

The case originated from a complaint by one Zeeshan who alleged that his shop in Sherpur Chowk was vandalised and looted by a mob causing him a loss of

Rs 20 lakh.