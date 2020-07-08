'Tahir Hussain was in touch with Pinjra Tod members'

new delhi: Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain was allegedly in contact with Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita to hatch a "well planned and deep rooted conspiracy" to cause widespread riots in north east Delhi in February, the Delhi police has said in its chargesheet filed before a court here.

The chargesheet, in a case related to communal violence in the area, was filed last month before Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri and it will next come up for hearing on July 20.

In the chargesheet, the flow chart showed that Hussain was allegedly in touch with Narwal and Kalita; Wajid Khan (allegedly involved in organising protest at Shaheen Bagh), Haji Ballo (allegedly involved in anti-CAA protests at Khajuri Khas area), Haji Mangta (allegedly involved in organizing the protest at Chand Bagh area) and Hasibul Hasan (allegedly involved in protests at Jaffrabad area).