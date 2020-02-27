Tahir Hussain booked for intel officer murder, denies his role

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain on Thursday was charged with murder in connection with the death of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee, Ankit Sharma, His house was also sealed as cops initiate an investigation for his role in the violence in Chand Bagh.



Tahir is in the eye of a controversy ever since videos of some people throwing stones and petrol bombs from his rooftop have gone viral in Chand Bagh area of North East Delhi. The video which is said to be shot on February 24 shows smoke coming out from behind house as people have gathered under his house and some on the terrace allegedly throwing stones.

Family members of Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence employee whose body was recovered from the northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area in Delhi on Wednesday has alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building belonging to Hussain in Chand Bagh, had killed Sharma.

However, AAP councillor Tahir Hussain has claimed that he is innocent and is ready to cooperate in any probe. Tahir Hussain further said that he tried to stop the violence and alerted the police. He also added that after a thorough inspection of his building by police officials in the presence of locals on February 24, he and his family were asked to leave the building by Delhi Police. Before leaving his house, Tahir says that he asked police to deploy forces as his house could be misused by miscreants.

Hussain also explained how a mob broke into his house and climbed to the roof to carry out attacks. "The news about me shown in the media is not true. Since Kapil Mishra's hate speech, the situation in Delhi has deteriorated, with stone-throwing and violence taking place. The same happened here (at his residence) the day before yesterday," Hussain said in a video posted on Twitter.

Later, the media reached the house of Tahir Hussain and showed sacks of stones and petrol bottles on the rooftops questioning his innocence. However, on the day of violence Tahir has also released a video in which he is seen asking for help from Delhi Police as dense black smoke is seen in the background. He claims to have called cops several times and appeals through the video for help.

Some on Twitter also asked "If he was not a victim, had he called police ? secondly, you can see the smoke behind when he uploaded the video"

The cops have initiated a probe into all allegations.