'Tactical Urbanism Trial' to reduce accidents on Signature Bridge: Govt

New Delhi: To save lives and make Delhi roads safe for all, the think tank of Delhi government, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi launched a month-long 'Tactical Urbanism Trial' at the Signature Bridge, connecting Wazirabad across Yamuna to East Delhi, under the aegis of its 'Delhi@2047' initiative.



As per the government, DDC has been working to reduce all preventable road crash fatalities and injuries on the selected high-fatality intersections in Delhi by facilitating their adoption for tactical urbanism trials.

Speaking about the need to support such interventions, Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson of DDC, said, "Road safety is a critical public safety issue and the Delhi Government is committed to continuously finding unique, innovative solutions for the same. DDC has envisaged the 'Tactical Urbanism' trials under its Delhi@2047 initiative, which leverages deep, sustained collaborations between government, civil society and private sector to realize CM Arvind Kejriwal's vision of making Delhi the no. 1 city in the world

by 2047.

"The trials are aimed at proposing and finding proof-of-concept for solutions that address the challenges identified on Delhi's roads, and these solutions have the potential to impact millions of beneficiaries for a long period of time. The trials so far have proven that such low-cost solutions can have a significant impact by reducing the number of road crash fatalities on target sites and stretches

to zero."