Tablighi Jamaat members tested -ve twice will be sent home today

New Delhi: The long wait for the Tablighi Jamaat members is over as the government is all set to release the Jamaat members who have twice tested negative for Covid-19 from different quarantine centers in the Capital starting from Sunday. The whole process would take approximately two days as the respective SDMs have received the orders to initiate the process of the release. Most of the members have completed more than twice the time required for the quarantine.



SDM Narela TN Meena told Millennium Post, "We have initiated the process of the release on the basis of the Covid-19 test report provided by the doctors. The members who are double negative in two consecutive reports would be allowed to go home."

According to the notification out of total 2,446 Corona suspects related to markaz and other Masjids belonging to varioius states in India who have tested negative for Covid-19 can be released as per the prescribed protocol.

The Delhi residents present in the quarantine centers would be issued passes to travel.

"Under no circumstances the persons released woud be alowed to saty in any masjids etc," the notification read. The area nodal officers and ACPs have been directed to ensure that the released persons reach their residence and the same be recorded and submitted to the Deputy Commissioner concerned and the cops should also be given to special branch and Crime branch of Delhi police.

The Deputy Commissioner were directed to collect the information about the mode of conveyance from the released residents of other states and also issue passes.

According to the notification buses could also be used to carry people released maintaining the social distancing norms.

Also, 567 foreign nationals related to markaz and other mosques, those who are found to be Corona negative and staying in various institutional quarantine centers, concerned Deputy Commissioner are asked to place them under the custody of Delhi police according to the directions of Home Ministry.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain earlier said that over 4,000 Tablighi Jamaat members who have completed mandatory quarantine and show no coronavirus symptoms can go home.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has refuted the reports published in some media outlets that the audio clip of Maulana Saad, the head of the Markaz

was doctored. Maulana Saad is heard in the clip asking his followers to disobey social distancing norms.