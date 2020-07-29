Tablighi Jamaat: 69 foreigners chargesheeted after accepting plea deal

new delhi: After completing their plea bargaining process and being allowed to be deported to their home countries, 69 foreign nationals from nine countries have now been chargesheeted by the Delhi Police on Tuesday in separate multiple cases, thereby putting their journey back home on hold yet again, a lawyer said, adding that three were filed at the Karkardooma courts and three a Tis Hazari here.

The foreigners, who have been booked in these six cases, had earlier pled guilty to minor offences in the case where 955 foreigners were charge-sheeted by the Crime Branch of the Delhi police.

They were allowed to walk free on payment of varying fines after they accepted mild charges related to various violations during the lockdown. These cases are registered at the Seelampur police station, Sadar Bazar, Bara Hindu Rao, Sarai Rohila and Dayalpur police stations, said advocate Ashima Mandla, counsel for some of the foreigners.

According to the charge sheets, the foreign nationals have been booked for violating visa rules, violating government guidelines issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and regulations regarding the Epidemic diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

They have also been booked for offences under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of the IPC.

At least 70 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, who were ordered to be deported, have not been able to return to their countries as seven other FIRs are pending against them, their representatives have claimed.

These foreigners from different countries including Djibouti, Kenya, Tanzania, Brazil, Sudan, Afghanistan and Indonesia, who were charge-sheeted by the Crime Branch of the Delhi police in the case, have also been booked under the same charges in the seven FIRs filed by the local police, they said. Seven FIRs were lodged at different police stations in the first week of April.