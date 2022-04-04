Syndicate of int'l fraudsters having direct link with China busted by IFSO

New Delhi: The Intelligence Fusion Strategic Operation Unit (IFSO) of the Delhi Police recently busted a syndicate of international fraudsters who were extorting money from innocent people, police informed on Sunday. They further confirmed that a direct link has been established between China with their arrest. Moreover, various modules of the syndicate were unearthed, including the extortion and financial modules.



Police also said that the application trail and money laundering trial through the cryptocurrency linked to the mastermind based in China. Meanwhile, cops identified three Chinese nationals operating from different countries. During the investigation, cops learnt that the extortion amount is being sent to China's Hong Kong and Dubai through cryptocurrency in Chinese national's accounts. There were eight Indian masterminds from Delhi, Jodhpur Rajasthan, Gurugram, Haryana and other parts of the country.

A probe started based on a complaint from Delhi where the complainant alleged that she was being abused and threatened by some unknown people who sent her morphed photographs to her family, friends and relatives through social media. The complainant has also taken a loan from one loan app — Cash Advance (Danakredit), which she repaid on time. But after repaying the said amount, she started getting abusive WhatsApp calls and messages from Cash Advance employees. It was further observed by the complainant that the alleged scamsters were using the profile picture of a highest senior police officer. Hence, sections 384/385/419/420/120 IPC were also added in the existing case

Profound technical analysis of such application revealed that malwares were installed in victim's phone through hacking which gave access to personal data of victim's phone leading to extortion.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that more than 25 accounts in the different banks got frozen. Sixteen debit cards from different banks were seized. Twenty two cheque books and 26 passbooks were seized, 20 mobiles phones and three laptops used in the crime were recovered. Three cars were purchased from the cheated money was also recovered. Further, Rs 4,00,000 were recovered in cash from the possession of the accused persons.