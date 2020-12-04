Swelling support brings warmth to farmers braving winter chill

New Delhi: As the Capital just recently experienced the coldest November it has seen in over seven decades thousands of farmers from Haryana and Punjab reached Delhi's borders at Singhu and Tikri on November 26. Since then, they have braved water cannons, teargas shells and the bone-chilling cold the NCR is known for. But nothing could stop them. In a day, law enforcement guarding the Capital's borders gave up and allowed them to protest — but at a nondescript ground tucked away in North Delhi's Burari.



However, the farmers would not have it. Recognising that they were in a better position to leverage a deal at the borders, cutting off essentials to the city, they remained. In the days since, a city has settled outside Delhi — made of trucks, tents, large utensils used to cook meals for thousands and small settlements of farmers and their families braving the chill to force the government into a position to take back the three contentious farm laws.

And as the IMD predicts a harsher than usual winter in North India this season and talks with the Centre showing no signs of either side budging from their key position on the laws, these farmers will continue as more join them every day. From hot tea and bonfires to makeshift hammocks under trucks loaded with parali, these farmers are all set to fight the Delhi-NCR cold.

"Nothing can stop us fighting against the farm laws whether it is cold or other things we have come prepared with and we stand with our decision," Satwinder Singh, a farmer said. Several farmers were sitting near a bonfire, lit for making food, just to catch a little bit of the warmth from the escaping flames. The borders have seen protesters from all age groups braving the winter chill without roofs over their heads.

"Our protest is more important than the cold. We will survive and we will win," another farmer said. Meanwhile, cups of hot tea were served to the farmers as slogans were raised in support of farmers and against the laws. "It's peaceful," Satyaprakash, another farmer said, covered in woolens.

"Every day our support is getting bigger and stronger. From all over the country we have got massive support. This positivity brings us fresh energy and we can fight anything," one Joginder said. Farmers were also using towels to cover their heads and ears and also as bed sheets while sleeping on the trolley of tractors.

Mornings start with prayers, tea and meals shared with all protesters. These farmers sit on the street and eat langar served by the farmers. "Not a new thing for us. We have been doing farming since childhood days under the sun," said Surinder Singh, a farmer while taking a sip of tea along with other farmers.

According to the farmers, the protest against the laws has made them more united. People from different areas, States, who were earlier unknown, now share a bond. Not only that women of various age groups have been the backbone for their male counterparts. "We will win one day," a farmer said. Meanwhile, Punjabi actor, singer and songwriter Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter infused new energy into the farmers' protests by supporting their cause. He started tweeting about the protests on Thursday afternoon and kept coming back with more support for the farmers till late into the night.