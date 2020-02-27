Swati Maliwal visits riot affected areas in city
New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women Chief (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal and all Members of the Commission visited Al Hind hospital where many victims belonging to both religions were being treated. A 90 year old man became very critical when he was unable to get out of his house for three days and had been hit by rioters in his leg.
The DCW Chief called an ambulance and arranged for his immediate shifting to a bigger hospital. A 16 year old boy who had a bullet stuck in his neck was immediately sent in DCW vehicle itself.
DCW Chief also interacted with a pregnant woman whose house and shop were burnt down and she was beaten by rioters. Somehow she managed to deliver a baby boy who is one day old. DCW recorded her statements and will ensure an FIR and arrests will be made.
Maliwal stated, "This has been one of the most painful days for me and my entire team. So much loss of life, limb and property. Women and girls are feeling very scared and destroyed. DCW shall keep visiting the riot affected areas and create a detailed fact finding report that shall be submitted to Delhi and Central Government. We seek urgent action against all those people who instigated violence."
The DCW team and Chief also visited the only lane in Bhagirath Vihar which had not experienced rioting. The team learnt that both communities stood together and warded off the rioters which then went to other lanes in their areas. The entire lane pointed at the lacksidal approach of Police as thousands of goons from outside their area were allowed to riot.
Several women approached DCW Chief and team in Karawal Nagar and showed the extent of damage.They informed how rioters threw petrol bombs from the roof of the school and how they somehow managed to save children from the schools.
