Swaraj Budget: Govt receives 1,300 responses from people

New Delhi: The Delhi government has received 1,300 responses from the people ranging from setting up mohalla libraries to providing cheaper parking for electric vehicles for its 'Swaraj Budget', according to sources.



Introducing "participatory budgeting" in Delhi, the government has sought the suggestions of people for its 2022-23 Budget.

As on date, around 1,300 responses have been received from all sections of the society.

"The suggestions aim to overcome on-ground problems faced by the residents. A major share of responses concern the areas of education, health and economic growth, all of which the government devotes a major share of its budget to every year," said a source.

Apart from these, citizens have also given their opinion on policies for tourism promotion, better transportation, rural development, pollution, beautification of the city and social welfare among others, said the source. Citing an example, he said a city-based journalist has sought the development of 'Mohalla Libraries' on the lines of 'Mohalla Clinics'.

"They argue that such a system can vastly help those who live in densely populated areas and do not have privacy to study. Similarly, another resident has called for cheaper parking fares for electric vehicles, suggesting the move may further incentivise people to adopt the greener mode of transport," said the source. Other responses suggest the concept of small scale community solar power plants, localised sewage treatment plants, use of treated water for irrigation of parks, and e-waste collection from doorsteps.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the finance minister, had earlier said the Arvind Kejriwal government was conducting surveys to find ways to boost the capital's economy and increase job opportunities during the times of COVID-19. "Delhi Budget 2022-23 will bring back the derailed economy of the city on track and foster economic growth," he had said.

The upcoming budget would be very important for industrial development and will focus on developing Delhi as a hub for business and services. Different schemes of public welfare, including education, health, electricity, clean drinking water, would also be focussed on in the budget, he had said.

Last year, the Delhi Government had called its budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, the Deshbhakti Budget. Under the Deshbhakti Budget, the Kejriwal Government had allotted 25 per cent of the funds to education.

During the 2021 Delhi Budget, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had

announced the introduction of the 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' to instil the spirit of patriotism and nationhood among every

child studying in Delhi government schools and prepare them to be responsible citizens who shall contribute to nation-building.