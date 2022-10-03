Swachhta Diwas: DJB cleans ITO Chhath Ghat of Yamuna along with Namami Gange

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Sunday participated in the cleaning of the ITO Chhath Ghat of Yamuna on Swachhta Diwas that is



celebrated every year on Gandhi Jayanti.

The cleanliness drive was organised under the aegis of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) with the objective of cleaning the river banks and sensitizing the community about the issues concerning the health of the river.

The cleanliness drive was led by Director General of NMCG, G Asok Kumar. NGOs, school students, volunteers and members from other civil society groups participated in huge numbers in cleaning the Ghat by removing the garbage, solid waste, plastics and other litter from the Ghat.

All participants took the pledge to take the message of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi Ji that cleanliness is the other form of God to all corners of the city and will ensure in the coming times to completely eliminate pollution from Yamuna and its ghats to enable the river ecology recover to its original form.

Delhi Jal Board and all other participating groups also generated awareness among the community members living in the vicinity with regards to the importance of the Ghats, abetment of pollution and necessity of public participation to turn the campaign into Yamuna Ghats Cleanliness Movement with the ultimate goal to clean the entire river.