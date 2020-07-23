Suspicion of affair leads to triple murder; accused husband arrested

new delhi: Suspecting that his wife was having an affair, a man in Outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar bludgeoned her to death and when he noticed that both his children aged nine and five, woke up to the sounds of violence and started crying, he allegedly smashed their heads with the same object.

Delhi Police have said that they have arrested 39-year-old Gagan Kumar Sahu for the murders from Paschim Vihar. The bodies of the 29-year-old mother and two children were discovered by police on Sunday, when they received a call about it.

The team formed under Additional DCP (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama nabbed the accused. He tried to mislead the police and concealed his identity. "During the interrogation, the accused broke down and confessed his involvement in the murder," DCP (Outer) A Koan said. Sahu suspected that his wife was having an affair. On the night of the incident, the couple started arguing which escalated when Sahu smashed his wife's head and face with a blunt object.