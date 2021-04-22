Suspend online teaching, learning in summer break: Pvt schools told

New Delhi: All online and semi-online teaching and learning activities shall remain suspended during the summer vacation from April 20 to June 9, the Delhi government directed private schools on Wednesday.



The Directorate of Education (DoE) had on Monday advanced summer vacations in view of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. The vacation, which was scheduled from May 11 to June 3, has now been rescheduled from April 20 to June 9.

"lt has been brought to the notice of this directorate that despite the summer vacation which has been advanced due to surge in COVID 10 cases, the regular online learning method continues to be adopted in one way or the other by some private schools. The online classes are being used as a substitute of physical classroom learning without any break," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order.

"Keeping in mind the prevailing situation due to COVID 19 and in the overall interest of all stakeholders of the management of private schools including its teaching staff, it is expedient that direction issued in respect of government schools regarding suspension of online classes is extended for private schools too," it added.

The DoE then directed all private schools that all "online and semi-online teaching and learning activities shall remain suspended during the aforesaid period of summer vacation in line with the government schools".

"However, the schools may conduct vacation related specific activities, remedial classes for specific set of students and other activities for creativity, happiness and overall social and emotional wellbeing to enrich the overall growth of the students without calling them to school physically," it added.

Apart from this, the Delhi government has directed its schools to discontinue the services of guest teachers during summer vacation which was recently preponed in view of rising COVID-19 cases, according to the Directorate of Education.