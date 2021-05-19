Sushil Kumar 'main conspirator', says court

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Tuesday dismissed international wrestler Sushil Kumar's anticipatory bail plea and noted that investigation conducted by the Delhi Police so far has revealed that prima facie, Kumar is the "main conspirator" of the brawl that allegedly took place at the city's Chhatrasal Stadium where another wrestler died after purportedly being brutally beaten to death.



Additional Sessions Judge Jagdish Kumar noted that the allegations against Kumar are "serious in nature" and that investigation into the case was still ongoing while some of the accused persons have not been arrested so far. While stating that the court is not making any observations on the facts of the case as it is in the stage of anticipatory bail and any observation might prejudice the parties vice versa, the court said that it is not inclined to grant Kumar the relief sought by him.

The case dates back to May 4, where an alleged scuffle took place between members of two groups, including Kumar, which led to one Sonu Mahal being injured and another wrestler Sagar Rana, succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

During the hearing, Kumar, represented by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, argued that invoking sections of murder against his client is "malafide" and there was no evidence of Kumar shooting anyone to death as shots were only fired in the air as per the FIR.

The counsel also alleged that the aspect of the Scorpio which police in their FIR have alleged was used by Kumar during the incident, was brought only to implicate his client in the case and that there was no relation between the car and the incident. Luthra further submitted that there was no justification for Kumar's wife being interrogated in the case and that the accused's passport was taken by the police without a seizure memo.

In his plea, Kumar has stated that he is "innocent of all wrongdoings" and has been "falsely implicated in the present case". He has also claimed that the allegations against him are "unfounded" and motivated falsehoods are being propagated to injure his reputation.

Meanwhile, the Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, submitted that custodial interrogation of Kumar is required to unearth the whole chain of incidents. Police's plea, while stating that Kumar is the main accused who played a key role in the incident, also claims that he might threaten the witness and flee the country. "We have video footage of the accused brutally beating Sagat to death…" the APP argued.

As per police, Sagar, allegedly a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi, Sonu and some of their friends were living at a rented accommodation of Sushil's wife but soon they vacated the flat and shifted to a flat in Model Town but were yet to pay one months' rent to Kumar.

However, a scuffle took place over this issue and Kumar along with his other associates, allegedly thrashed them with wooden sticks, iron rods and baseball bats inside the stadium. Sagar was a former junior national champion and had also competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category. Police has also recovered one double barrel gun having two live cartridges from one accused Prince, who has been arrested and taken into custody.

Currently, Kumar and his other six co-accused are absconding while a non-bailable warrant against Kumar was also issued by a local court. A reward of Rs 1 lakh has also been declared by Delhi Police on Kumar's arrest.