Sushil Kumar called 2 SHOs morning after murder

New Delhi: The Delhi Police probe into the murder of young wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium revealed that from the evening of May 4 to the morning of May 5, Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who was arrested in the case, received and made 15 phone and 80 internet calls.



The Delhi Police on Monday submitted the charge sheet at Delhi court. As per the document, Sagar was abducted and thrashed in the intervening night of May 4-5, which led to his death. In the charge sheet, they also affixed the Call Detail Record (CDR) and IP Detail Record (IPDR) of Sushil Kumar's phone number.

According to Delhi Police, during the investigation, the mobile phone number of accused Sushil Kumar was identified. "The owner of the phone number was Kumar," the official said.

Interestingly, he made two phone calls to the official numbers of two Station House Officers of the North-West district. The first call, to one of the SHOs, was made around 9.55 am on May 5. The duration of the call, as per the chargesheet, was 105 seconds. On the same day, he called another SHO at around 10.37 am and the duration was 16 seconds.

Delhi Police also claimed that the locations of 13 phone calls were Gujranwala Town, Mohinder Enclave, Azadpur, Haiderpur whereas the locations of two calls were traced in Ghaziabad and Haridwar (near an ashram). "He received 12 phone calls and called three times from his phone number," the charge sheet showed. He also received 13 messages including eight messages from the service provider. More than 75 internet calls were made or received by Kumar while he was in Delhi.

"The CDR, IPDR of this mobile number was also obtained and minutely analyzed. As per the location of this mobile number, it was present at Chhatrasal Stadium, Model Town-III, and Shalimar Bagh at the relevant date and time of the offence of present case," the official said.

The conspiracy of brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium was hatched by Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers, the police alleged.