Survey to quantify plastic waste generation

New Delhi: The Delhi government will conduct a survey of a number of places in the city to identify littering hotspots and quantify plastic waste generation as it inches close to its June 30 deadline for phasing out of 19 single-use plastic items.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has invited bids from agencies to conduct the survey, and the tender will be opened on April 11, according to official documents.

The survey will cover all 11 districts in Delhi and will have to be completed within four months from the date of signing of contract, an official said.

The objective is to identify and quantify plastic waste generation in Delhi by adopting the approach and methodology devised by the Central Pollution Control Board under the guidelines for plastic waste inventorisation and accordingly take measures to phase out single-use plastics, the tender document read.

The agency will be tasked with surveying all renowned, major commercial establishments, malls, market places, shopping centres, cinema houses, restaurants, tourist locations, places of worship, colleges, schools, office complexes, hospitals, and other institutions.