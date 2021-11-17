Survey to assess crop damage will be completed in 10 days

New Delhi: Delhi's Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot visited rain-affected areas in Mundhela and Malikpur villages and directed the revenue department to carry out a joint inspection of the area with Irrigation and Flood Control Department.



The Minister directed the officers to complete the survey of the area in a time-bound manner. "Nearly 70-80 per cent of the survey to assess crop damage due to unseasonal rains in the national Capital has been completed. The revenue department is conducting a survey in different villages involving all levels of revenue staff," Gahlot said. The survey is expected to be completed in the next 10 days, the minister said after visiting rain-affected areas in Mundhela and Malikpur villages.

Gahlot assured the farmers of proper action to redress their problems and directed officers of the flood control department and the sub-divisional magistrate of Najafgarh to carry out a joint survey to ascertain the length by which the height of protective walls need to be raised to prevent the overflowing of drain water onto the fields, the revenue department said in a

statement.