Surjewala, Srinivas held briefly for stir

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday detained Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV and few other party workers outside Parliament on Monday morning.

They were demanding that the three contentious farm laws be repealed.

As per Delhi Police, there was a violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Deepak Yadav, DCP New Delhi, said 10 persons were detained in Mandir Marg police station. And in between 5 pm to 5.20 pm, all those who were detained had been released.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, took out a tractor rally in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws. Later police found violation and the Congress leaders were detained after they drove on a tractor outside Parliament.