Supply now stable: Delhi HC as hosps withdraw oxygen pleas

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday permitted various private hospitals, which had sought immediate relief of oxygen supply to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, to withdraw their pleas as the supplies have now been stabilised.



The hospitals informed the court that now they are getting medical oxygen supplies and if they have any issues, they will give representation to the Delhi government. The court said in case a representation is made by any hospital, it should be duly considered by the authorities, action be taken and reply be given within one week.

In view of the fact that the medical oxygen supply in Delhi has been stabilised, the petition is disposed of, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said, while similar orders in various other pleas by the hospitals. The oxygen supply issue is now pending before the Supreme Court.