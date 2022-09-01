Supertech twin towers: Structural damages being analysed, report to be finalised by Mon

noida: While the Noida Authority and RWA have completed intensive cleaning in the area around the twin towers, the residents of ATS village and Supertech Emerald Court are still waiting to get their damaged flats and common area repaired. Officials said that once all the damages are listed out, a cost estimate will be prepared and repairs will start.



In a survey conducted in both these residential societies, it has been found that window panes in more than 30 flats were found to be broken due to the blast. Apart from this, cracks on pillars and walls of some flats have been reported after the demolition the towers.

As per initial survey reports, hairline fissures have been seen in over a dozen pillars at the basement of Emerald Court where at least 37 flats and additional common areas in ATS village have reported damages. The majority of flats that have received damages are from tower 6A of ATS village which is closest to the twin towers and was considered most vulnerable to the damage.

While the repair of window glasses has started, officials said that the cracks and other structural damages are being analysed and a report is expected to be finalised by Monday. "A Kerala based firm has been hired to carry out a thorough analysis of both the buildings. The survey has started on Wednesday and a report is expected by Monday. The extent of damages within the critical zone of 50 meters of twin towers is expected to be finalised by Thursday evening after which a complete report on structural analysis will be done by Monday," a senior official Noida Authority said.

Meanwhile, residents of ATS greens village have been complaining about dust issues due to the fallen boundary wall. Residents have said that they are engaged in continuous cleaning of their flats especially those in tower 6A and 7 of ATS village. They have demanded that the officials should make temporarily arrangements so that at least dust and noise can be controlled.