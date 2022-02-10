Supertech towers to be brought down in a controlled explosion

noida: After a string of meetings, the Noida Authority has planned to bring down the 40-storey Supertech twin towers in the city in a controlled explosion, preparations for which are already underway, according to officials of the city authority. This is the largest such structure in the country to be brought down in this manner.



As per a senior Noida authority officer, "Before the blast, the agency will conduct a survey and will prepare a blast plan covering all perspectives, including safety, vibration and other factors. A pre-structural survey of all the buildings within a 50-metre radius will be done for any existing damage to any of them."

The blast plan will have to be submitted by March 25. A Mumbai-based agency — Edifice Engineering, has been assigned the task of demolition. The Noida Authority has also announced May 22 as a tentative date for demolition.

"During blast duration, the nearby societies and buildings will be adviced to keep their doors and windows closed. The traffic within a 250-metre radius will be halted and only emergency services will be allowed. Post blast, the nearby structures will be checked to see if there was any impact of the blast. Mechanical sweeping machines, fire tenders, mist guns and other machineries will be put into action to control maximum possible dust emitted from the spot," the officer informed.

On Wednesday, NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari held a key meeting with officials of the concerned departments, which included the electricity department, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Pollution Control Board, police and fire departments, district administration, Petrolium and Explosive Safety Organisation, traffic police, Emerald Court Residents Welfare Association and nearby societies. Supertech and Edifice were also part of the meeting.

"The meeting was conducted to discuss all the possible options to carry out demolition and receive suggestions from the concerned departments. Clearance from most of the departments has been received and their suggestions will be included in the final report prepared by the agency selected for demolition," said Maheshwari.

The CEO has also directed the agency to receive clearance from other departments and mobilise men and machinery in a way so that the demolition can begin latest by February 20. "The agency needs clearance from petrolium and explosive safety organisation and police department to transport explosives and other related material from Agra. The final NOC will be received in seven days," added Maheshwari.