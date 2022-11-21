'Super Sunday': BJP stalwarts target AAP over corruption during massive road shows

New Delhi: The BJP hit the streets with 14 mega road shows on Sunday as part of its campaign for the upcoming civic body polls here, with party's national president J P Nadda alleging that the AAP government was a symbol of misgovernance and neck deep in corruption.



The people of Delhi are tired of the Arvind Kejriwal government and feel betrayed by it, he alleged, attending a road show at Sangam Vihar.

"The AAP has become a embodiment of misgovernance and is neck deep in in corruption," he charged.

Top leaders of BJP, including Union minister Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jitendra Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi took part in the "Vijay Sankalp" road shows at different places across the city.

Chief Ministers of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana CM ML Khattar and Puskhar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand also attended the road shows.

Nadda said the people of Delhi are eager to teach AAP a lesson in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and ready to bless the BJP with victory.

Referring to viral video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain receiving a massage in Tihar jail, Nadda said the people of Delhi have lost their faith in Kejriwal government.

He said people of the country as well as Delhi are now looking towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development.

The voting for the 250 wards of the MCD polls will be held on December 4 and counting of votes will be held on December 7. At a road show in Uttam Nagar, Rajnath Singh said, "Delhiites will give another chance to the BJP to serve the city and work for its all-round development. Participating in another road show, Union Jalshakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he was pained to see the condition of the Yamuna in Delhi.

"The BJP government at the Centre gave funds to Kejriwal government for it but it failed to intercept the drains flowing into the Yamuna," Shekhawat said.

Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the BJP has worked a lot for traders and slum dwellers in Delhi and they will again vote for the BJP in MCD polls.

A large number of BJP leaders and workers, chanting slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' and hailing PM Modi, attended the road shows. Nadda said the BJP has sounded the 'bigul' of victory from Delhi as it has received the love of the people.

He said the Kejriwal government out of "political animosity" crippled the BJP-ruled municipal corporations by cutting their funds for which the people of Delhi will never forgive them.

He asserted that Delhiites will ensure victory of the BJP in MCD polls and also vote it to power in the next assembly polls for a "double engine" to develop the city.

Participating in another road show, Haryana CM Manohar Lal

Khattar said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal knows how to do politics but does not know how to govern. "The AAP government in Punjab does not release enough water that makes it difficult for Haryana to supply water to Delhi," he claimed.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, attending a road show in Fatehpuri in Chandni Chowk area, said the BJP ruled municipal corporations served the city despite "obstacles" created by the AAP.

Terming it as a "Super Sunday", Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal had said that Nadda will campaign at Sangam Vihar here.