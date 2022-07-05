SUP ban: Govt to conduct training programmes for city's Eco Club members

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to start an awareness campaign for the general public about the banned products of single-use plastic in the capital. The order was passed in a meeting chaired by environment minister Gopal Rai along with officials from the environment department, DPCC, UNEP and Eco Club of Delhi in Delhi Assembly on Monday.



Rai said, "The Environment Ministry under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking all appropriate steps against pollution. Against the increasing pollution in Delhi, the Summer Action Plan on the lines of the Winter Action Plan has also been started by the department. To limit the usage of single-use plastic objects, a public awareness campaign is required, as well as a mass movement. Unless other options are promoted, it will be impossible to eliminate single-use plastic items."

Rai further explained that it is imperative to promote alternatives in order to eliminate the use of SUPs. A three-day Plastic Vikalp Mela was also organised from July 1 to July 3 at Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi to promote the alternatives of SUP, he said.

Rai added, "While discussing with all the panelists during the round table conference on the last day of the fair, it has been seen that there are many questions regarding plastic ban not only in the general public but also in the industrial associations. People think that ban on SUP items means ban on plastic carry bags and that is why there is an urgent need to create awareness among the public. In today's meeting, after discussing with Eco Clubs of Delhi and UNEP, it has been decided that through children of Delhi Eco clubs, people will be made aware about the banned products of single-use plastic."

Rai also mentioned that the use of single-use plastic contributes significantly to pollution and added that the practice of burning it or dumping it in the ground poses a major threat to air, water, and land contamination.

He said, "There is a need for adequate information about single-use plastic and its alternatives. For this reason, on July 19, the Delhi government will collaborate with UNEP for building capacity of Delhi's school teachers, children and eco clubs towards single-use plastic waste management and usage of its alternatives, so that better information is available to the people of Delhi."