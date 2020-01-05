Sunny morning in Delhi, air quality 'very poor'
New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a sunny Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius.
The air quality in the city was 'very poor' with AQI at 350 at 9 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) data.
Shallow fog was witnessed in some parts of the city but there were no major visibility issues, said a MeT department official.
As per forecast for the day, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.
Relative humidity was 94 percent at 8.30 AM, said the MeT official.
The maximum and minimum were 21.6 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Creating waves in India5 Jan 2020 9:09 AM GMT
Aussies take control of New Zealand Test after Lyon takes...5 Jan 2020 9:01 AM GMT
Maha portfolios: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Anil Deshmukh5 Jan 2020 9:00 AM GMT
Six Germans killed, 11 injured in Italy road accident:5 Jan 2020 8:58 AM GMT
UP: Constable killed, another injured as bike falls into...5 Jan 2020 8:57 AM GMT