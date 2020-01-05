Sunny morning in Delhi, air quality 'very poor'

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a sunny Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in the city was 'very poor' with AQI at 350 at 9 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) data.

Shallow fog was witnessed in some parts of the city but there were no major visibility issues, said a MeT department official.

As per forecast for the day, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was 94 percent at 8.30 AM, said the MeT official.

The maximum and minimum were 21.6 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday.