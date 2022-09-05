Sunny morning in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Monday and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the Met office said.



The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 68 per cent.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will see partly cloudy sky and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 36.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.