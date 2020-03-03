Sunny morning in Delhi
New Delhi: The national capital witnessed a sunny morning on Tuesday and the weather is expected to remain clear ahead.
The city recorded a minimum of 14.3 degrees Celsius, which was a notch above normal. The mercury is likely to rise to 28 degrees Celsius as the day progresses, the India Meteorological Department said.
A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India between March 4 and March 7.
Light to moderate rains and thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty wind and hailstorm, are likely in Delhi-NCR from March 5 to March 7 under its influence.
