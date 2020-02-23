Sunny morning in Delhi
New Delhi: It was a sunny morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 12.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's normal.
Relative humidity was 96 percent at 8.30 am, a Meteorological Department official said.
The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, the official said.
