Top
Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > Sunny morning in Delhi

Sunny morning in Delhi

Sunny morning in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a sunny morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 12.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's normal.

Relative humidity was 96 percent at 8.30 am, a Meteorological Department official said.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, the official said.

PTI

PTI

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Next Story
Share it