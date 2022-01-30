Sunny morning in city

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a sunny Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 7.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the weather department, strong surface winds are expected during the day time and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent.

Delhi's air quality was in the poor category as the Air Quality index (AQI) at 9.05 am on Sunday was 259, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed whereas the AQI in its neighbouring areas like Faridabad stood at 282, Ghaziabad (229), Greater Noida (216), Gurgaon (226) and Noida (212).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital stood at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average while the maximum temperature stood at 22.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi had seen the coldest January day in nine years on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature plunging 10 notches below normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Before this, January 3, 2013, had experienced a maximum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD data.

The capital also recorded 82.2 mm of rainfall this January, the highest in the month in 122 years.