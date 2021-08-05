Sultry weather in city as clouds check temp

New Delhi: Sultry weather inconvenienced Delhiites on Wednesday though partly cloudy skies kept the mercury in check.



The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a minimum of 25.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rain is expected for the next three to four days, according to the latest forecast from the MeT department here.

The weather department had earlier said Delhi was likely to receive normal rainfall - 95 to 106 per cent of the long-period average - in August after having seen a meteorologically unusual June.

The capital had witnessed uncharacteristically heavy rainfall and an irregular weather pattern in July.

After a delayed monsoon, which arrived over two weeks after the usual date of June 27, the capital gauged an unusual 507.1 mm rainfall this July, which was nearly 141 per cent above normal. It was also the maximum rainfall in the month since July 2003, and the second highest ever.

Delhi gets maximum rainfall in July and August. Normally, the city receives 210.6 mm and 247.7 mm rainfall in July and August, respectively.

Significantly, the excessive rains in July and the continuing rains in the upper catchment areas of the Yamuna had resulted in the Delhi administration sounding a flood alert for those living along its

banks here.

Along six districts through which the river flows, a few hundred people were evacuated to nearby government shelters and district officials are on their toes - keeping an eye on the water levels in the Yamuna here.