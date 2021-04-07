Sultry morning in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a hot and humid morning in the national capital on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at two notches above the normal.

"The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 21.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal," a Meteorological Department official said.

The humidity level was 69 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky in the afternoon.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 and 19 degrees Celsius," the official added.



