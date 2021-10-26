'Substantive steps taken to enhance security in courts'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Monday told the Delhi High Court that substantive steps have been taken to enhance security in the seven district courts here after the September 24 shootout that killed three persons in a courtroom in Rohini Court.



The police told the high court that a security audit has been conducted and more metal detectors have been provided in all the seven district courts here Tis Hazari, Rohini, Karkardooma, Saket, Patiala, Dwarka, and Rouse Avenue.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh noted that the points raised by the police during the hearing have not been filed in the court and asked the counsel to place it on record so that the details could be incorporated in its final order.

The bench noted that several bar associations have filed their suggestions and a few are left and said if any other respondent wants to file further suggestions, they are permitted to do so before October 29.

It listed the matter for November 8, making it clear that no further time would be granted for the filing of suggestions and it would then pass the final order in the matter.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Delhi Police, said substantive steps have been taken for enhancement of security on court complexes after the high court's previous order and that more infrastructure and manpower has been provided there.

He said 2300 CCTVs are there in the court complexes and 800 more are required and added that all the seven district courts have been covered by ramping up their securities.

Saket Bar Association, through advocates K C Mittal and Yugansh Mittal, submitted its suggestions, including that a common proximity card/ smart card for advocates for the high court and districts courts be issued by an independent agency after submission of genuine documents forwarded by the concerned bar association.

It said centralised RFID Tag for cars and other vehicles of lawyers be issued by the office of concerned district judge which would be functional for the high court as well as all the district courts.

The bench was hearing a petition concerning the security and safety at court premises, which is initiated on its own following the September 24 shootout at Rohini Court.

The bench had earlier asked all stakeholders, including the Centre, Delhi government, and various bar associations to also give their suggestions on the issue so that they could be incorporated in the order.

Several other lawyers' bodies have also suggested that entry of advocates in court

premises here should be allowed based on a smart card having a digital chip for verification of identity.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) and Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), in their suggestions, said that such smart cards would be akin to the proximity cards issued to lawyers for securing entry in the Supreme Court premises.