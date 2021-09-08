Sub-Inspector robbed in South Delhi

New Delhi: Miscreants robbed a cop in the Vasant Vihar area of South Delhi on Sunday evening. The incident happened when the sub-inspector Kunal Kumar (31), working in Delhi police was returning home after completing his duty.



Reportedly, the police personnel is a resident of the Munirka area and posted at Binda Pur Police Station of Dwarka district. When he reached the near red light of Annamalai Temple of Vasant Vihar, three miscreants stopped his motorbike and overpowered him and attacked him with stones, an official said.

The accused beat him fiercely and then took away 40 thousand rupees kept in the bike's trunk box. A purse containing some documents, debit cards and also other items were also stolen.

Further, the accused tore the uniform of the victim sub-inspector and on the way, broke his bike and left. The aggrieved cop informed the police about the matter.

The city police registered the case of robbery and charged with other relevant sections. The investigation has started to nab the accused, police confirmed.